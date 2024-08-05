Teen Girl Struck Dead In Central PA, Coroner Says

The coroner had been called to a pedestrian struck at 1420 Beaver Valley Pike in Strasburg Township at 3:28 a.m., according to the release.

The teenage girl was found by investigators and the coroner along the side of the road following the vehicle strike, as detailed in the release.

The local girl's name, cause, and manner of death were not released.

Her body was taken to Lancaster County Forensic Center for an autopsy.

This fatal crash is under investigation.

