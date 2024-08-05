A Few Clouds 90°

SHARE

Teen Girl Struck Dead In Central PA, Coroner Says

A 15-year-old girl was found dead on the side of the road on Monday morning, Aug. 5 the Lancaster County Coroner Eric Bieber announced.

A map showing 1420 Beaver Valley Pike in Strasburg Township where the teenage girl was found dead.

A map showing 1420 Beaver Valley Pike in Strasburg Township where the teenage girl was found dead.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The coroner had been called to a pedestrian struck at 1420 Beaver Valley Pike in Strasburg Township at 3:28 a.m., according to the release.

The teenage girl was found by investigators and the coroner along the side of the road following the vehicle strike, as detailed in the release.

The local girl's name, cause, and manner of death were not released. 

Her body was taken to Lancaster County Forensic Center for an autopsy.

This fatal crash is under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE