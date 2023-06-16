Tornado, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued In Central PA: NWS

The warnings expired at 11:30 a.m., according to NWS.

A Tornado Warning has been issued in Lancaster County.

A storm system capable of tornados and straight-line wind damage was over Quarryville at 10:49 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The warning was still in place at 11:15 a.m.

"Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Little Britain, Christiana, White Horse, Kirkwood and Georgetown," NWS said.

Quarter size hail is also possible in the area.

The NWS offers the following advice:

Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued in portions of Lancaster and York counties.

A tornado did touch down in York County earlier this week. You can read about it here.

