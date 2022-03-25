Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Sports

PA College Athlete Accused Of Raping Girl In Florida

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Steve Rizzo
Steve Rizzo Photo Credit: Winter Haven City police

A junior at Pennsylvania's Franklin and Marshall college is accused of raping a minor in Florida, according to county records.

Steven Rizzo, a 20-year-old outfielder on the school's baseball team first met the 16-year-old girl during a team trip in Polk County on Mar.14, according to the criminal complaint.

While at an area Chick-fil-A restaurant Rizzo exchanged numbers with the young employee and soon began texting her, and agreed to meet up, according to the complaint.

The pair met and walked around New Winter Haven before returning to her car in a parking garage on Avenue A— where the sexual assault is alleged to have happened, as the complaint states.

The girl supposedly mentioned that she "was uncomfortable with their age difference and did not want to have sex," multiple times, police wrote in the complaint.

The following day when the girl confronted Rizzo he denied having "full sex" but admitted to some of her other accusations, the police say.

Rizzo has been suspended from the baseball team pending the investigation, according to school officials.

Rizzo was charged with "sexual battery of a minor," he was arrested on Mar. 18, and his bail was set at $50,000, court records show. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 19.

