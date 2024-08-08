Victor Manuel Sanchez, 62, of Lancaster, appeared to be attempting to stab the woman "possibly beat a female with a knife in the 100 block of N. Queen St." around 9:40 p.m., the police stated in the release.

The woman "sustained a slash on her face after Sanchez struck her with the blade of his knife," police said. She was located by the police but her condition was not shared publicly.

Sanchez was located and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, according to police, court documents on this case were unavailable at the time of publishing.

On Aug. 4 another incident happened and Sanchez was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, and misdemeanor criminal mischief according to court records.

When he was arrested he was arraigned on the charges from three days prior and held in the Lancaster County Prison on a $100,000 bail, court records show.

Sanchez has a criminal record going back 20 years in the county, according to court documents. His offenses include communications with 911, obscene language or gestures, theft, providing inaccurate information, indecent assault of a minor, corruption of a minor, and resisting arrest.

Sanchez is a registered sex offender and felon, court records show.

