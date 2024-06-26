Derek Alan Manz, who recently had a Manheim address according to the Pennsylvania State Police Sex Offender Megan's Law registry, previously lived in the 400 block of West Marion Street, according to the DA's release. The Lititz address is where he was when he touched the "private parts" of a 7-year-old girl between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Feb. 5, the DA explained.

The Lancaster County Children’s Alliance interviewed the girl the following day around 10 a.m., as detailed in the release. Lititz Borough Police Detective Peter Savage filed charges.

Manz turned himself over to the police on charges of Aggravated Indecent Assault, Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Indecent Assault, Corruption of Minors, and Endangering the Welfare of Minors, as Daily Voice reported in February 2023.

He previously pleaded guilty to Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, and Harassment - Communication of Lewd, Threatening Language in two separate cases Daily Voice previously reported.

Manz has a criminal record in Lancaster County with charges including drug use in 2016; resisting arrest and public drunkenness in 2014; and sexually assaulting a child between the ages of 8 and 16 in July 2013, court records show.

He served prison time, work release, and then probation for the above charges, and was under "Active Supervision" as well as being registered as a sex offender at the time of this latest incident, court documents detail.

As a repeat offender, he faced the maximum sentence of 25 to 50 years confinement and on June 17 that's exactly what Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn gave him.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa prosecuted the case.

