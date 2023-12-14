Sedan Fire Closed US Rt 222 In Central Pennsylvania: Officials (Photos)

A four-door sedan caught fire on Route 222 North shortly before 8 a.m. on Dec. 14, according to a release by West Earl Fire Station 29.

Volunteer firefighters took Engine 29-1 to the and quickly extinguished the fire, officials with the station explained.

The vehicle fire briefly closed the roadway just south of the Ephrata Exit.

No injuries were reported.

Two other vehicles caught fire on Interstate 81. Click here to see the dramatic photos.

