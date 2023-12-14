Fair 38°

Sedan Fire Closed US Rt 222 In Central Pennsylvania: Officials (Photos)

A third vehicle fire was reported on a major highway in Central Pennsylvania on Thursday morning.

A massive plume of smoke coming from a sedan on Route 222 in Ephrata. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/West Earl Fire Station 29 @westearlfire
The aftermath of the fire. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/West Earl Fire Station 29 @westearlfire
Jillian Pikora
A four-door sedan caught fire on Route 222 North shortly before 8 a.m. on Dec. 14, according to a release by West Earl Fire Station 29.

Volunteer firefighters took Engine 29-1 to the and quickly extinguished the fire, officials with the station explained.

The vehicle fire briefly closed the roadway just south of the Ephrata Exit. 

No injuries were reported.

Two other vehicles caught fire on Interstate 81. Click here to see the dramatic photos. 

