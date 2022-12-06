Wanted Felon Injured In Foot-Chase Ending At Sheetz Across From In Session Elementary School

A 25-year-old wanted felony with probation violations has been taken to the hospital while in police custody following a foot chase in central Pennsylvania, authorities say.

The unnamed man was being pursued by the PA State Probation and Parole when Manheim Township officers nabbed him following a brief foot chase at the Sheetz at 1790 of Millersville Road on Tuesday, Dec. 6 around 12:32 p.m., according to a release by Township police.

The Sheetz is across the street from Elizabeth R. Martin elementary school which was in session at the time of the chase.

The officers surrounded the business when he went entered, presumably to pay for the gas he stopped to get, then they entered "to make contact" with the man and he bolted but was quickly caught, according to the police.

He has been taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Police say the man is now facing additional charges.

