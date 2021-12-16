Threats On Snapchat Close Central PA School District: Police

A central Pennsylvania school district closed on Thursday due to anonymous threats, according to a police.

Families were notified of that Donegal School District would Be closed via a voicemail on Wednesday night, abc27 reports.

The threats were made on Snapchat saying they were "gonna shoot up a school" and “**** dongal be ready tmr," according to police.

The school district plans to reopen Friday with police presence as a security measures, police say.

Anyone with information on the threat should contact Susquehanna Regional Police at 717-426-1164.

