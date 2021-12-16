Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Schools

Threats On Snapchat Close Central PA School District: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Donegal school district
Donegal school district Photo Credit: Facebook (Donegal school district)

A central Pennsylvania school district closed on Thursday due to anonymous threats, according to a police.

Families were notified of that Donegal School District would Be closed via a voicemail on Wednesday night, abc27 reports.

The threats were made on Snapchat saying they were "gonna shoot up a school" and “**** dongal be ready tmr," according to police.

The school district plans to reopen Friday with police presence as a security measures, police say.

Anyone with information on the threat should contact Susquehanna Regional Police at 717-426-1164.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.