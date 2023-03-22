Contact Us
Stolen Gun Found In Elementary School Student's Backpack In Lancaster County: Police

Jillian Pikora
A file photo of a gun found in a backpack by the TSA at Kennedy Airport in New York. Photo Credit: TSA

A central Pennsylvania elementary student brought a stolen gun and drugs to school, authorities say.

The gun— without a magazine or any ammunition— was found in the juvenile's backpack— along with marijuana, at Elizabeth R. Martin Elementary School at 2000 Wabank Road, Manheim Township on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, area police said in a release the following afternoon. 

"School staff took notice of irregularities regarding the behavior of the student and conducted a preliminary investigation," the police stated in the release.

Officers were called to the school at 11:07 a.m.

The firearm was reported as stolen in 2022, according to the release.

The child was taken to the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center on an allegation prepared by the Lancaster County Juvenile Probation department charging them with the following:

  • A felon for firearms not to be carried without a license. 
  • A felon for possession of weapon on school property.
  • A felon for receiving stolen property.
  • A misdemeanor for possession of a small amount of marijuana. 

"The attentiveness and rapid response of school officials led to the early discovery of the firearm which allowed authorities to intervene before anyone could be placed in danger. There was never a threat to the staff, students, or the public," the police said.

No additional information was released.

