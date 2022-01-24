Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Man Killed, Firefighter Injured In Central PA House Fire (Video, Photos)
Schools

PA Parent Parks Car With Visible Gun In School Parking Lot

Daily Voice
Warwick high school
Warwick high school Photo Credit: Google Maps

A central Pennsylvania mother left a car in a school parking lot with a visible firearm, according to a release by police.

An officer noticed the unoccupied vehicle parked in the parking lot of Warwick high school on Friday around 11:46 p.m., according to the release by Lititz borough police.

The officer "observed a loaded handgun attached to the center console of the vehicle," as stated in the release.

A central Pennsylvania parent, Heather Nicole Barr, 38, of Ephrata, was later identified as the owner of the vehicle and later arrived in a separate vehicle, according to police.

Barr was released from the scene but a criminal complaint was filed against her for Possession of Weapon on School Property by Lititz borough police.

She will receive a summons to appear in court, according to police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.