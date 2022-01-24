PA Parent Parks Car With Visible Gun In School Parking Lot

A central Pennsylvania mother left a car in a school parking lot with a visible firearm, according to a release by police.

An officer noticed the unoccupied vehicle parked in the parking lot of Warwick high school on Friday around 11:46 p.m., according to the release by Lititz borough police.

The officer "observed a loaded handgun attached to the center console of the vehicle," as stated in the release.

A central Pennsylvania parent, Heather Nicole Barr, 38, of Ephrata, was later identified as the owner of the vehicle and later arrived in a separate vehicle, according to police.

Barr was released from the scene but a criminal complaint was filed against her for Possession of Weapon on School Property by Lititz borough police.

She will receive a summons to appear in court, according to police.

