Breaking News: Child Hospitalized After Being Shot In PA Park
PA High School Football Coach Sent 'I'm Horny' SnapChat To 16-Year-Old Student: Police

Jillian Pikora
Hempfield High School football coach, Thomas James Walker.
Hempfield High School football coach, Thomas James Walker. Photo Credit: Twitter (Tommy Walker; @coach_walker9)

A central Pennsylvania high school football coach has been charged with corrupting a minor after drunk texting a 16-year-girl, according to a release by police.

Hempfield High School football coach, Thomas "Tommy" James Walker, 25, of Marietta sent messages about being "drunk and horny" to the girl on the social media platform SnapChat on Oct. 7 around 10:30 p.m., according to the police.

The West Hempfield Township police department began investigating the matter after receiving a complaint from the girl and her parent "that a teacher from Hempfield sent her inappropriate messages," as stated in the release.

Walker continued to message for a while and even asked about her appearance-- requesting her to send pictures-- before the victim ended the conversation, according to the release.

Walker admitted to a Lancaster County Children and Youth Agency caseworker that he sent the messages "but did so by mistake," as stated in the release.

The school district has not committed on the matter as of Thursday afternoon when Daily Voice reached out.

Walker has been charged with corruption of minors and harassment, according police.

