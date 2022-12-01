PA Dad Hoping For Sex With Teen Girl Got Undercover Officer Instead: Report

A central Pennsylvania man was arrested after arranging a meeting for sex with a teen girl who turned out to be an undercover police officer, Lancaster Online reports citing a criminal complaint filed by police.

Fekadu Fersha Gebre, 37, of Ephrata, began texting with the undercover officer -- thinking he was a 15-year-old girl -- discussing oral sex on Tuesday around 3 p.m., according to the affidavit of probable cause obtained by the outlet.

Gebre is originally from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and is a father of two, according to his social media. He posted photos about how much he loves his wife on Thursday, on his Facebook profile page's story.

Gebre showed up to the scheduled meeting in the parking lot of McCaskey High School and was promptly placed under arrest. He has been charged with the following, according to court documents:

F1 Criminal Attempt - Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 16 Years Age (2 Counts)

F1 Criminal Attempt - Unlawful Contact With Minor - Sexual Offenses

F1 Criminal Attempt - Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older Criminal Attempt - Corruption of Minors

F3 Criminal Use Of Communication Facility

He has been held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $225,000 in bail, according to his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Bruce A. Roth on Jan. 25 at 9 a.m., according to his court docket.

