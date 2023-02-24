LanCo. Elementary School Closes Due To Threats: PSP (DEVELOPING)

An elementary school in Lancaster County was not in session on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, due to threats made the previous day, Pennsylvania state police say.

Matric Elementary School in the Penn Manor School District hopes to reopen on Monday, Feb. 27, according to the school's website.

The school had received threats via anonymous phone calls on Thursday after afternoon, Superintendent Dr. Phil Gale said in a statement later that day.

"Building staff immediately contacted Pennsylvania State Police, and the school was placed on lockdown. No one was permitted to enter or leave the building," Gale said. "State police assessed the situation and advised the staff to release students beginning at the regular dismissal time in small groups under police supervision. After all bus riders were released, parents and guardians picked up student car riders."

The state police were made aware of the call at 2:19 p.m., PSP Trooper James Grothey told Daily Voice. "Troopers and local police responded to the school. All students and staff were safely evacuated. Further information will be disseminated as it becomes available," Grothey said.

