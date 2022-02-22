Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Central PA HS Student Arrested For Sexual Contact With Another Student Under 18

Jillian Pikora
Elizabethtown Area high school
Elizabethtown Area high school Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 19-year-old man, and a high school student, has been arrested for an “inappropriate relationship” with a minor— who is a fellow student, according to police in central Pennsylvania.

Congle Zhu, 19, of Elizabethtown, has been arrested and charged with engaging a high school student with “unlawful contact” and child pornography-related offenses, the release shows.

The Elizabethtown police received a tip about the relationship between two students at the Elizabethtown high school in Oct. 2021, according to the release.

During the course of their investigation, the police learned Zhu, a student and fellow female student “were exchanging sexually explicit photographs, videos, and conversations” while the girl was under the age of 18, the police say.

“Once the full scope of the investigation was clear,” police and Elizabethtown Area school district officials filed the complaint “as quickly as possible,” as stated in the release.

Arrest and search warrants for Zhu were served on Feb. 22 and by 9:15 a.m., Congle Zhu was taken into custody without incident, the police say.

Zhu was released to house arrest on a $20,000 bond with a number of additional conditions.

Additional details were not available when Daily Voice reached out to officials on Tuesday afternoon.

