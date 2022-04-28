Contact Us
Breaking News: PA Pedestrian Killed In Hit-Run: Police
Schools

Box Truck Slams Into Two School Buses In Central PA (DEVELOPING)

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
School bus
School bus Photo Credit: Pixabay/pixel2013

A box truck struck a pair of school buses on Thursday, Apr. 28, multiple media outlets report.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. while the school buses were parked along McCaskey Avenue and East Walnut Street, according to CBS 21 and WGAL News 8. The box truck driver appeared "dazed" and was hospitalized, a witness told WGAL.

The school bus drivers were required to “go in for mandatory drug tests and evaluations,” the WGAL reports citing the Shultz Transportation spokesperson. 

No children were on the buses but a driver did suffer a minor ankle injury, reports CBS 21. 

Traffic was being diverted in the area, according to emergency dispatchers.

Click here to read more from WGAL News 8 or here to read more from CBS 21. 

