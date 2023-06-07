Prisoner Poops In Holding Cell At Police Station In Lancaster County: Authorities

While being held on a simple assault charge Dristan L. Elliott pooped on his holding cell floor at the Columbia Borough Police Station on May 26, according to a release on June 7, 2023.

It appears officers might not have realized what happened as he was moved to the Lancaster County Prison where he was held for the simple assault charge until June 6 when he posted 10 % of a $5,000 bail in surety bonds. He was only charged with institutional vandalism on June 4, although court dockets on that offense were unavailable at the time of publishing.

His case for the assault in the 100 block of Locust Street (mere blocks from the station) around 4:50 a.m. is going forward with a preliminary hearing set before Magisterial District Judge David L. Ashworth at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023, according to his latest court docket.

Elliot has a criminal record for driving under the influence at the highest rate with a suspended license in 2020. His sentencing included DUI classes, fines, 10 days of alcohol monitoring, three days of house arrest, and six months of probation, according to his previous court docket.

