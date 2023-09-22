'Possibly Confused' 88-Year-Old Man Missing, PA State Police Say

Jaime Palacio was last seen around midnight in the area of the 500 block of East Main Street, New Holland Borough, on Sept. 22, PA State Trooper James Grothey detailed in a release.

He could be driving a silver 2010 Toyota Corolla with Pennsylvania registration HRM-3454.

Palacio is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone who sees Palacio or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the New Holland Borough Police Department at 717-354-4647.

