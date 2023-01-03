Woman Dies In Lancaster County House Fire: Coroner

A woman has died following a house fire in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Jan. 3, authorities say.

The unnamed older woman was found dead in the home at Millwood Road near Fannie Avenue in West Lampeter Township after the fire began around 8:40 a.m., according to the county coroner's office.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause and manner of death, the office says.

The road was briefly closed as crews remained on the scene.

The cause of the fire has not been released at the time of publishing. Follow Daily Voice for updates.

This is the second fatal fire in Lancaster County in four days, the previous fire killed two teenage girls; you can read about it here.

