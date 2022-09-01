Wife Of PA Funeral Home Director Who Abused Corpses Won't Leave Property After Sale: Report

The wife of a funeral home director serving prison time for abusing corpses is refusing to leave the property, which was sold in a sheriff sale in September, Lancaster Online reports.

The owner of 121 and 131 S. Prince St., Prince Street Properties LLC, sued Joseline Scheid in November seeking help removing her from the property formerly occupied by Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, the outlet said.

Joseline's husband, Andrew Scheid, was arrested in August 2020 for his mishandling of the bodies and making knowingly false entries on death certificates, the Lancaster County DA's Office previously said.

Corpses found at Scheid's funeral home by authorities were not embalmed, sealed, or refrigerated – as required by the Funeral Director Board regulations – and were found in various, advanced stages of decomposition such that it would outrage ordinary family sensibilities, the DA's office said.

In one instance, Scheid completed and signed a death certificate provided to the Bureau of Health Statistics and Registries saying one person's body had been cremated Charles Evans Crematory on Dec. 14, 2019. Police, however, found that the body was not actually cremated until Dec. 29, 2019, and at Fairview Crematory in Allentown.

Schneid in October 2021 pleaded guilty to four counts of abuse of a corpse and no contest to charges he lied on death certificates, WGAL reports.

Meanwhile, Joseline is apparently asking the court for permission to pursue theft charges against Prince Street Properties to recovery funeral home property.

