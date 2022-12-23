Watch Police Rescue Woman Trapped In Car Sinking Into Freezing Pond In Manheim Twp. (VIDEO)

While people were being advised to stay off the roads due to a snowstorm police officers in Lancaster County were jumping to a pond to rescue a woman trapped in a quickly submerging car— and you can watch the entire rescue which was captured on a bodycam.

Manheim Township Emergency Services were called to a report of a vehicle that had gone into a pond near the intersection of Oregon Pike and Valleybrook Road on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m.

Manheim Township Police Officers Kyle Carner and Anthony DiClemente quickly arrived and jumped into the water to rescue the 59-year-old woman who was submerged up to her neck inside the sinking vehicle.

They broke the driver’s window to gain access, just as the vehicle completely submerged.

The officers were able to open the door, remove the driver, and pull her to the edge of the pond where she was treated by EMS. The driver, an unnamed Lancaster, was then taken to a local hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.

Chief Thomas Rudzinski stated, “The officers jumped into the water without hesitation. The quick response and fast action of these officers undoubtedly saved the life of the driver."

The investigation determined that the driver had misjudged the turn and drove into the pond.

Manheim Township Fire Rescue and Manheim Township Ambulance also assisted.

