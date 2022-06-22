Wanted Woman Crashes Into Police Cruiser, Lancaster Co. Home While Fleeing

Just one day after her 25th birthday, a wanted woman who was spotted “nodding off” in a parked car took off suddenly, driving into a police cruiser, and crashing into a central Pennsylvania home, police say.

Chelsea Beiler, of Adamstown, was parked near Mill Stone Road in Clay Township when Northern Lancaster County Regional police approached her vehicle around 8:05 a.m. on June 20, according to a release by the department.

Before the officer made it to the driver’s side window— she “reversed her vehicle, struck the front of the police cruiser, and fled the area,” as stated in the release.

Police pursued her into West Cocalico Township when she “lost control of her vehicle and came to a stop on the highway near Swamp Ridge Road, but instead of ending the chase, Beiler drove through a “hedge row and front lawn” of a nearby home— slamming into the empty garage, according to the release.

Beiler and her passenger, Tyler James Truit, 30, of Manheim, PA, had to be removed from the vehicle, police say.

The pair was arrested, although Truit was not charged and was later released, police say and court records confirm.

Beiler “was identified as a wanted person, believed to be under the influence of narcotics, and found in possession of heroin,” police say.

She was taken to a hospital “for further evaluation and treatment,” and will be arraigned and given a preliminary hearing date in the near future, according to the release.

She has been charged with the following:

Felony Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer

Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person (Three Counts)

Misdemeanor DUI: Controlled Substance - Impaired Ability - 1st Offense

Misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance (Two Counts)

Misdemeanor Use or Possession of Drug Parapharaphilia

Summary Accidental Damage To Unattended Vehicle or Property

Summary Reckless Driving

Summary Driving While Operator Privilege Suspend Or Revoked

None of the officers involved or the couple detained sustained any injury as a result of the incident, police say.

