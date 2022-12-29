Video Shows Manheim Officers Saving Woman From Car Moments Before It Becomes Submerged In Pond

Bodycam footage shows police officers jumping into a Pennsylvania pond to rescue a 59-year-old driver from a vehicle seconds before it became completely submerged.

Manheim officers responded to the pond at Oregon Pike and Valleybrook Road around 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, where the Lancaster woman had misjudged the turn and driven into the water, becoming trapped up to her neck. Temps that night were around 28 degrees, AccuWeather shows..

Officers Kyle Carner and Anthony DiClemente jumped into the water and broke the driver’s window to gain access, just as the vehicle completely went under.

The officers were able to open the door, remove the driver, and pull her to the edge of the pond where she was treated by EMS. The driver was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.

Manheim Township Fire Rescue and Manheim Township Ambulance also assisted.

