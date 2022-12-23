US Postal Worker Hurt In Lancaster County Crash: Police

A US Postal Service delivery person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County on Thursday, authorities say.

The mail truck and silver sedan collided at the intersection of Sego Sago and West Lexington roads on Dec. 22, th Northern Lancaster County Regional police department, detailed in a release on Friday morning.

The postal worker suffered minor injuries according to the police.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

