US Marshals Captured Accused Lancaster County Child Rapist In Dominican Republic

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Oneximo Mendez.
Oneximo Mendez. Photo Credit: Lancaster County PD

An accused Lancaster child rapist was arrested by US Marshals in the Dominic Republic, authorities said Wednesday.

Oneximo Mendez, 49, formerly of the 500 block of Green Street, in Lancaster City on Jan. 19 by Dominican Republic law enforcement officers and US Marshals agents, the Lancaster Police Bureau said.

Mendez became a fugitive after failing to appear for a trial in Sep. 2014 at the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

His trial was for charges related to a 2011 investigation alleging that he had sexual contact with a minor, who was 12-years-old at the time and that the unlawful contact continued for several years.

For this he was charged with:

  • Rape of a Child
  • Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child
  • Statutory Sexual Assault
  • Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child
  • Indecent Assault, Criminal Solicitation
  • Sexual Assault, Unlawful Contact with Minor
  • Corruption of Minors and other related offenses

Mendez fled to the Dominic Republic in 2014 and was on Pennsylvania Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Mendez was extradited back to Lancaster County and arraigned on April 1. 

In lieu of $2 million bail he has been held in the Lancaster County Prison. A new court date has not been set.

