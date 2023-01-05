Contact Us
Two Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries Following Serious Crash In Lancaster, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
N. Plum Street where the "serious crash" happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Two elderly people are in critical condition— with "life-threatening injuries"— following a "serious crash" in Lancaster on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Lancaster City Bureau of police announced the following morning. 

Officers were called to the two-vehicle crash in the 300 block of N. Plum Street around 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered the struck vehicle was unoccupied and Lancaster City fire department personnel were extricating the trapped pair from the occupied vehicle. 

Both persons were taken to a local hospital, according to the release. The roadway was shut down until just before 9 p.m.

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police Crash Team is investigating as this crash involves "serious bodily injury or death," the police say. 

