Two Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries Following Serious Crash In Lancaster, Police Say

Two elderly people are in critical condition— with "life-threatening injuries"— following a "serious crash" in Lancaster on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Lancaster City Bureau of police announced the following morning.

Officers were called to the two-vehicle crash in the 300 block of N. Plum Street around 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered the struck vehicle was unoccupied and Lancaster City fire department personnel were extricating the trapped pair from the occupied vehicle.

Both persons were taken to a local hospital, according to the release. The roadway was shut down until just before 9 p.m.

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police Crash Team is investigating as this crash involves "serious bodily injury or death," the police say.

