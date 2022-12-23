Contact Us
Two Men ID'd After Deadly Head-On Collision In Lancaster County: State Police

Jillian Pikora
Pennsylvania State Police
Pennsylvania State Police Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police Facebook page

Two men have been identified following a deadly head-on collision in Lancaster County on Thursday afternoon, authorities say. 

Michael Harrington, 49, of Wilmington, Delaware, was driving a silver 2020 Jeep Renegade west on State Route 322/Division Highway in Caernarvon Township when, for an unknown reason, he drove into the eastbound, slamming into a silver 2002 Dodge Caravan driven by David Hurst, 63, of East Earl on Dec. 22 at 3:15 p.m., according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police on Friday.

Hurst died at the scene and Harring was taken to Reading Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene and the roadway has since reopened, additional information was not released. 

