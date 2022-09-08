Tractor-Trailer Crash Closes Major Road In Lititz: Police

A tractor-trailer crash closed a major thoroughfare in Lititz on Tuesday, August 9, police say.

The crash happened on West Lincoln Avenue between South Walnut Street and Arrowhead Drive, according to a release by the police.

The tractor-trailer pulled down utility lines and poles, the release explains.

Power has been restored to the area as of 3 p.m. as crews remain on the scene.

"PPL is on-scene and working to make the utilities safe and the road open," police say.

Drivers are asked to find alternative routes as the road will be "closed for an extended period of time," police say.

The road is expected to be closed until 7 p.m., according to an update police released at 3 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

