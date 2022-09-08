Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Cecil
    serves Elkton, North East, Perryville & Rising Sun
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Harford
    serves Aberdeen, Abingdon, Bel Air, Edgewood, Fallston, Havre de Grace, Jarrettsville, Joppatowne, Perryman, Pleasant Hills & Riverside
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Police Vehicle Involved In Crash: Pennsylvania State Police
Police & Fire

Tractor-Trailer Crash Closes Major Road In Lititz: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The scene of the crash in Lititz.
The scene of the crash in Lititz. Photo Credit: Lititz Borough PD

A tractor-trailer crash closed a major thoroughfare in Lititz on Tuesday, August 9, police say. 

The crash happened on West Lincoln Avenue between South Walnut Street and Arrowhead Drive, according to a release by the police.

The tractor-trailer pulled down utility lines and poles, the release explains.

Power has been restored to the area as of 3 p.m. as crews remain on the scene.

"PPL is on-scene and working to make the utilities safe and the road open," police say. 

Drivers are asked to find alternative routes as the road will be "closed for an extended period of time," police say.

The road is expected to be closed until 7 p.m., according to an update police released at 3 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.