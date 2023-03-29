Three Crashes Causing Slow Down On PA 283

Three separate crashes caused a traffic jam along Pennsylvania Route 283 in Lancaster County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The first crash happened in the eastbound lanes at Rissermill Road in Mount Joy Township on March 29, 2023 around 10:20 a.m., according to PennDOT.

The second crash, was a single-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes at the Salunga Exit, approximately 10 minutes later.

No one was harmed in the first two crashes, then a few minutes a third crash happened in the same location as the second location, in that situation on person was taken to the hospital, emergency dispatchers say.

All three crashes have since cleared.

