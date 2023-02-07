Contact Us
Telsa Isolated After Multiple Electric Vehicles Catch Fire In Lancaster

Photo Credit: Zack Spadaccia
Photo Credit: Wayne's Towing and Recovery

Multiple electric vehicles on a car carrier caught fire in Lancaster County on Monday, Feb. 6, authorities say. 

The car was full of seven cars when a Tesla and a Chevy Volt caught fire on Route 222 north. "Three other vehicles were removed and transported along with the severely burnt trailer," according to Wayne's Towing and Recovery. 

The road never shut down and the scene cleared in under two hours, but due to the risk of the lithium-ion batteries igniting and potentially releasing toxic fumes, the electric vehicles, have been isolated. 

The Tesla will remain in isolation for 30 days, per expert advice, according to the towing company. 

Null's Towing, Manheim Township Fire Rescue, Manheim Township Police Department, and West Earl Fire Department also responded to the fire and assisted on the scene. 

