Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Teen Gunman Sought In Shooting Of 15-Year-Old Lancaster Resident: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Jeffrey Moreau
Jeffrey Moreau Photo Credit: Lancaster Bureau of Police

Police are looking for a teenage gunman accused of shooting a 15-year-old resident in Lancaster last month.

Jeffrey Moreau, 16, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a minor, and other related offenses in the April 26 shooting, Lancaster police said. He will be charged as an adult.

Officers responding to the intersection of South Queen Street and East Andrew Street found the unidentified teenage victim with a gunshot wound to their torso around 4 p.m., police said. The victim's condition was not specified.

A warrant has been issued for Moreau's arrest and he may be armed. Police say he is known to wear a balaclava-style face mask.

Anyone with information on Moreau's whereabouts is urged to call Detective Jared Snader at (717) 735-3357, email snaderj@lancasterpolice.com, or call Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.