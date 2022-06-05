Teen Gunman Sought In Shooting Of 15-Year-Old Lancaster Resident: Police

Police are looking for a teenage gunman accused of shooting a 15-year-old resident in Lancaster last month.

Jeffrey Moreau, 16, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a minor, and other related offenses in the April 26 shooting, Lancaster police said. He will be charged as an adult.

Officers responding to the intersection of South Queen Street and East Andrew Street found the unidentified teenage victim with a gunshot wound to their torso around 4 p.m., police said. The victim's condition was not specified.

A warrant has been issued for Moreau's arrest and he may be armed. Police say he is known to wear a balaclava-style face mask.

Anyone with information on Moreau's whereabouts is urged to call Detective Jared Snader at (717) 735-3357, email snaderj@lancasterpolice.com, or call Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.

