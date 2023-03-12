Six-Foot-Tall Bronze Statue Stolen From Lancaster County Antiques Mall: Police

A bronze statue weight over 300 lbs has gone missing in Columbia Borough, police say.

The state of a woman holding a vase was taken from an antiques mall in the 2000 block of Chestnut Street sometime between Feb. 27 and 28,2023, police say.

The officers investigating say the business only notified them of the theft on March 6, at 12:15 p.m., according to a release on Friday, March 10.

The statue is valued at $2,400, the police stated in the release.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735 or by texting "LANCS" to 847411.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.