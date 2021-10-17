Contact Us
Police & Fire

Shooting At Lancaster's Park City Center Mall Captured In Horrifying Video

Cecilia Levine
Park City Center is closed until Monday.
Park City Center is closed until Monday. Photo Credit: anonymous_dweeb Instagram

Horrifying video posted to Twitter shows Sunday's active shooter scene at the Park City Mall in Lancaster.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. 

Footage posted to Twitter shows a man shooting a victim in front of the Tabarek store before chaos erupted (WARNING: the video below contains disturbing footage).

News reports say multiple ambulances were called to the scene, but the incident did not result in any life-threatening injuries, police said.

Multiple people were in custody as of Sunday evening and the mall remained closed until Monday.

The shooting was believed to be an isolated incident.

The property owner and PR director released the following statement to Fox 43.

“We are saddened and angered by the unfortunate, isolated incident that happened in our shopping center today.

"We are grateful for [the police’s] swift action to contain the situation. Our highest priority right now is the well being of our guests and tenants.”

