Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Breaking News: PA Payroll Manager Stole $154K From Non-Profit That Aids Newly Released Inmates, DA Says
Police & Fire

SEEN THEM? Police Search For 5 People Who Used Counterfeit $100 Bills At 7 PA Grocery Stores

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
Five suspects police say bought groceries with counterfeit $100 bills at severl central Pennsylvania Giant stores (pictured is the Giant located in the 3300 block of Trindle Road in Camp Hill). Photo Credit: Manheim Twp. PD; Camp Hill PD; Google Maps
The couple accused of making multiple trips to Giant grocery stores paying with counterfeit $100 bills, according to Camp Hill PD. Photo Credit: Camp Hill PD
Couple suspected of buying groceries with a fake $100 bill in Manheim Township, according to police. Photo Credit: Manheim Township PD
Suspect who allegedly used $700 counterfeit bills to buy groceries in Camp Hill. Photo Credit: Camp Hill PD

Five people who used counterfeit $100 bills to buy groceries at least seven times in central Pennsylvania are being sought by police.

A couple was the first accused of using faking $100 bills to purchase groceries. They allegedly used $300 to make a purchase at the Giant located at 3301 Trindle Road in Camp Hill on May 20, according to area police.

The couple was seen fleeing the store in a Red Toyota Camry with Florida registration.

This same couple also passed counterfeit bills at the Giant in Hampden, Silver Spring and Lower Paxton Townships, say police.

The second reported suspects are also a couple who used a counterfeit $100 bill at the Giant located at 1605 Lititz Pike on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. They purchased $7.61 worth of groceries. The counterfeit bill was not discovered until after the pair left the store.

The most recent use of counterfeit $100 bills was again in Camp Hill at Giant on Trindle Road. A man gave the cashier $700 in counterfeit bills. The man fled the scene in a gray Nissan Altima with Pennsylvania registration.

The same man allegedly used counterfeit bills at the Giant in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County previously.

What was purchased and for how much has not been released. The dates and times of the Hampden, Silver Spring and Lower Paxton Townships thefts have not been made public.

Anyone knowing the identity of either person in the Lancaster incident should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.

Anyone with information about the other cases should contact the Camp Hill Police Department at 717-737-1570.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.