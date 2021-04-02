Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: Police: Officer, Knife-Wielding Suspect Both Dead After Car Rams U.S. Capitol Barricade
Police & Fire

SEEN THEM? Police Say Men Conspired To Steal $3K In Merch From Lancaster Target

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
(L-R): Joseph D. Perez-Bard and Neal S. Gibson
(L-R): Joseph D. Perez-Bard and Neal S. Gibson Photo Credit: Manheim Township Police Department

Two men were wanted by police for allegedly conspiring to steal nearly $3,000 worth of merchandise from a Lancaster County Target, authorities said.

Warrants for the arrests of Joseph D. Perez-Bard, 3, of Nottingham (Chester County), and Neal S. Gibson, 31, of Castle, Delaware, were issued Wednesday night, Manheim police said.

Both conspired to steal $3,194 of merchandise from a Fruitville Pike Target on two separate occasions in February, police said.

Perez-Bard and Gibson visited the store on Feb. 12 around 6:45 p.m. and Feb. 17 around 2:15 p.m., police said.

Police are encouraging anyone who may know the whereabouts of either Gibson or Perez-Bard to call the Manheim Township Police Department at (717)-569-6401 or submit an anonymous tip on the CrimeWatch website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.