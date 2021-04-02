SEEN THEM? Police Say Men Conspired To Steal $3K In Merch From Lancaster Target

Two men were wanted by police for allegedly conspiring to steal nearly $3,000 worth of merchandise from a Lancaster County Target, authorities said.

Warrants for the arrests of Joseph D. Perez-Bard, 3, of Nottingham (Chester County), and Neal S. Gibson, 31, of Castle, Delaware, were issued Wednesday night, Manheim police said.

Both conspired to steal $3,194 of merchandise from a Fruitville Pike Target on two separate occasions in February, police said.

Perez-Bard and Gibson visited the store on Feb. 12 around 6:45 p.m. and Feb. 17 around 2:15 p.m., police said.

Police are encouraging anyone who may know the whereabouts of either Gibson or Perez-Bard to call the Manheim Township Police Department at (717)-569-6401 or submit an anonymous tip on the CrimeWatch website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.