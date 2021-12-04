Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
SEEN HIM? Lancaster Police Seek Fleeing Motorcyclist

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
Still from dash cam footage of a motorcyclist who fled and eluded police in Lancaster County, Pa. Photo Credit: East Lampeter Township PD
A motorcyclist is wanted in York County after fleeing and eluding police.

The motorcyclist picture refused to yield to stop for police during an attempted routine traffic stop around 6:30 p.m. on March 23, according to East Lampeter Township Police

Police first noticed the motorcycle on Old Philadelphia Pike and traveling north on Mount Sidney and Horseshoe roads.

The rider was last observed heading eastbound on Creekhill Road in Upper Leacock Township, say police.

Police ask the public to please look closely at the suspect, helmet, and motorcycle in the featured pictures and if you have information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department.

