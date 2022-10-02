Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Police Officer Injured Saving Child From Central PA Home Engulfed In Flames

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Home in the 300 block of Meadow Valley Road in Warwick Township.
Home in the 300 block of Meadow Valley Road in Warwick Township. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A police officer and child were sent to the hospital after a heroic rescue attempt during a central Pennsylvania house fire, authorities say.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police were called to the fire in the 300 Block of Meadow Valley Road in Warwick Township on Wednesday shortly after 4 p.m., according to a release by the police.

Upon arrival officers saw a boy trapped on the second floor, the police say.

The boy escaped by jumping from the second-story window, according to the release.

A NLCRPD officer and a member of Rothsville EMS assisted the boy during his escape from the house fire, but while attempting to help the child– the men fell into a first-floor glass window, authorities report.

The fall resulted in a minor injury to the officer. Both the boy and officer were taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment associated with smoke inhalation and lacerations sustained from the glass window, as stated in the release.

The officer has been treated and released, according to the police department.

Rothsville, Brunnerville, and Lititz fire companies extinguished the fire.

Cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.