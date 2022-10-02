Police Officer Injured Saving Child From Central PA Home Engulfed In Flames

A police officer and child were sent to the hospital after a heroic rescue attempt during a central Pennsylvania house fire, authorities say.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police were called to the fire in the 300 Block of Meadow Valley Road in Warwick Township on Wednesday shortly after 4 p.m., according to a release by the police.

Upon arrival officers saw a boy trapped on the second floor, the police say.

The boy escaped by jumping from the second-story window, according to the release.

A NLCRPD officer and a member of Rothsville EMS assisted the boy during his escape from the house fire, but while attempting to help the child– the men fell into a first-floor glass window, authorities report.

The fall resulted in a minor injury to the officer. Both the boy and officer were taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment associated with smoke inhalation and lacerations sustained from the glass window, as stated in the release.

The officer has been treated and released, according to the police department.

Rothsville, Brunnerville, and Lititz fire companies extinguished the fire.

Cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal.

