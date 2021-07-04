Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Police: Man Made Couple Apologize For Criticizing His Driving At Gunpoint In Lancaster County

Jillian Pikora
1000 block of Elbow Road.
1000 block of Elbow Road. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man in Warwick Township was in custody after police saw a video of him forcing a couple to apologize at gunpoint for criticizing his driving, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Elbow Road for a report of a man pulling a gun on two people around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

There, a man and woman told police that they had been on a walk and saw a maroon pick-up truck traveling South on Union House Road towards them at what they thought was high speed. 

The man yelled at the driver to "slow down", according to a statement by police.

They say the driver passed them, screeched to a stop, then proceeded to put his truck in reverse and back up towards them. 

That's when the truck driver got out of his vehicle and "became involved in a heated verbal argument with the male pedestrian", according to police.

The argument escalated and the two men became involved in a physical fight, but once they separated, the driver of the truck reportedly made a threat involving a firearm.

The driver left the scene in his truck and the pedestrians continued walking.

Moments later, the same driver returned in a separate vehicle and allegedly pointed a firearm at the pedestrians threatening to shoot them unless they apologized for criticizing his driving on camera, according to LNP. Musser told the man “next time I’ll just pop you” before driving away.

The driver was later identified as Albert John Musser Jr., 68, of Lititz.

Police located Musser and found the gun in Musser’s glove box with a loaded magazine, matching the description of the one suspected to have been involved in the incident, police said.

Musser is charged with three misdemeanors: simple assault, terroristic threats and carrying a firearm without a license.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18 at 10 a.m.

