Police: Man Gropes, Grabs 3 Victims On Lancaster Street

A 28-year-old man accused of groping and grabbing three female victims on Lancaster streets was arrested, thanks to witnesses.

Phillip Choub was being held on charges of indecent assault and harassment stemming from incidents on May 25, Lancaster police said.

One of the alleged victims told police Choub approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks, then her arm when she tried confronting him, authorities said.

Witnesses on the other two assaults told police a woman in medical-style scrubs was grabbed by the waist and tried to take her to the ground, police said.

A second witness saw Choub grab a third female in the area of Chestnut and Lime streets, but he began running when he realized a witness was following him, authorities said.

The victims had left the scenes when police responded, according to authorities.

The witness provided updated information to 911 dispatchers who relayed this information to officers responding to the area.

Choub was spotted by Officer Gonzalez and Officer Boas, and detained near N. Lime and E. Fulton streets, police said.

He was arrested on an unrelated warrant and was being charged with indecent assault and harassment.

Police are requesting any other victims or witness contact Detective Ryan Hockley at (717) 735-3317 or by email at hockleyr@lancasterpolice.com.

Police are also reviewing security camera footage in the area.

