Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Police & Fire

Police: Lancaster Man Threatened, Followed, Punched Victim In Head

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
Rahdae Leshaun Jackson
Rahdae Leshaun Jackson Photo Credit: Manheim Township PD

A man in Lancaster is facing charges after threatening, following and punching a victim in the head, according to Manheim Township police.

Rahdae Leshaun Jackson, 27 of Lancaster was arrested following a domestic dispute in the 1300 block of Columbia Avenue around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday.

During the altercation, Jackson followed another person around while threatening to harm them.

At one point, Jackson did punch the other person in the head, causing a quarter-sized contusion.

Jackson was charged with:

  • M2 Simple Assault
  • M1 Stalking - Repeatedly Commit Acts To Cause Fear

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on April 29.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.