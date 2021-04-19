Police: Lancaster Man Threatened, Followed, Punched Victim In Head

A man in Lancaster is facing charges after threatening, following and punching a victim in the head, according to Manheim Township police.
Rahdae Leshaun Jackson, 27 of Lancaster was arrested following a domestic dispute in the 1300 block of Columbia Avenue around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday.
During the altercation, Jackson followed another person around while threatening to harm them.
At one point, Jackson did punch the other person in the head, causing a quarter-sized contusion.
Jackson was charged with:
- M2 Simple Assault
- M1 Stalking - Repeatedly Commit Acts To Cause Fear
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on April 29.
