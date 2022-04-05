Police Incident Evacuates Historic Downtown Lancaster (DEVELOPING)

Lancaster's popular and historic Penn Square has suddenly been evacuated and detours have been put in place due to a police incident.

Penn Square is closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic, as of approximately 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 4, according to a statement by the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

Traffic has been blocked at West King, North Prince, South Queen, and West Vine streets, according to the statement.

"If you are in a building near Penn Square, stay inside unless otherwise directed to evacuate," police say.

Police are planning to release additional information on this incident as soon as possible, follow Daily Voice for though updates.

