PHOTOS: Fire Conoy Township Home

A fire ripped through a home in Conoy Township on Wednesday, according to Emergency Dispatch Services.

Crews from five fire companies were called to a dwelling fire on Keener and Black Swamp roads around 10 a.m.

The crews split the work of searching for residents and ventilation of the structure, according to the crew from Mount Joy.

Additional crews were called to help overhaul the structure and put out hotspots.

Crews remained on the scene for approximately three hours.

The cause of the fire, cost of the damage and word on persons displaced is unknown as of Wednesday evening.

No injuries were reported.

