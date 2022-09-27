People Ejected, At Least One Killed In Crashes On US 222 In Central PA (DEVELOPING)

At least one person has died— possibly an infant— following multiple crashes involving a tractor-trailer on US Route 222 on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities say.

Two crashes were reported along US Route 222 in Lancaster around 3 p.m., according to PennDOT.

This first crash happened between Exit: PA 568 East/PA 272 South – Knauers/Adamstown and Exit: I-76 Turnpike/PA 272 – PA Turnpike/Denver. The second crash happened between Exit: I-76 turpike/PA 272 – PA Turnpike/Denver and Exit: US 322 – Blue Ball.

Details on the first crash have not been released.

The second crash caused two people to be ejected, one person was taken to the hospital and at least one person has died, according to emergency dispatch and a PennDOT spokesperson.

A baby was supposedly the victim killed in the crash, according to 830AM WEEU talk radio citing dispatchers, although Daily Voice was unable to independently confirm that as of 6:30 p.m.

Rubbernecking initially caused additional delays.

Route 222 was closed from Route 568 to Route 322 at the Ephrata/East Cocalico Township, around 4 p.m. and heavy traffic was expected on Route 272 due to the detour.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.