PennDOT Employee Ran Fraud Scheme Out Of Lancaster County Offices: State Police

While employed at two Lancaster County offices a PennDOT driver's license examiner allegedly convinced many Spanish-speaking immigrants to pay him money for passing knowledge tests for driver's licenses and permits, Pennsylvania state police announced on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Angelo Carrion, 67, solicited money between $20 to $250 dollars from the customers some of whom had failed multiple times, according to a release by state police.

He resigned in April 2022 after PennDOT’s Risk Management office found irregularities— including “unusual testing patterns,” incomplete applications, and lack of required documents— with 268 license or identification card transactions Carrion processed between Oct. 2021 and March 2022, as stated in the release.

The police spoke with 35 victims Carrion “coerced into giving him cash payments in return for his assistance on the tests," as written in the release.

The applicants were taken into a private room and given paper tests rather than having the exams read to them per PennDOT policy. He is also accused of providing answers to these applicants.

Although most of the defrauded applicants lacked verification of their immigration or citizenship status, an investigation later proved they were all in the US legally and were eligible to apply for driver’s licenses but when many of them retested for their licenses they did not pass, the state police explain in the release.

Carrion worked at two driver’s license centers in Lancaster County, at Regency Square in East Hempfield Township and the Lancaster East center in East Lampeter Township, police detail in the release.

Carrion has been charged with 36 felons for 17 counts of bribery in official matters, one count each of theft by deception and criminal use of a communication facility, and 17 counts of tampering with public records information as well as 35 misdemeanor counts of the latter charge, according to the police and court records confirm.

He was arraigned Wednesday and released on $75,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled before Magisterial District Judge B. Denise Commins on Jan. 10 at 9 a.m.

