PA Woman Charged For Threatening Family With Scissors: Police

A central Pennsylvania woman has been charged after she threatened a family with a pair of scissors, according to a release by the police.

Mary Baker, 42, of Denver, Pennsylvania, was charged with one count of Simple Assault, one count of Criminal Trespass,and one count of Terroristic Threats following the incident, according to police and court records.

The scissors incident occurred in the 400 block of Walnut Street around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 7, as show in the police release.

Baker went to a home along the street and "engaged in a verbal argument with the adult victim when she pulled out a pair of scissors, in a threatening manner, as if she wanted to stab the victim," as written in the release.

The victim knocked the scissors from Baker's hand and held onto her as she was making threats to harm the victim and his family, police say.

She had previously been told by police to stay away from the victim and his residence, according to the release.

She was held in the Lancaster County prison but was released on $2,500 bail on Feb. 15, according to court documents.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Clark Bearinger on Feb. 18 at 1:30 p.m., according to her court docket.

