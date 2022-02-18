Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

PA Woman Charged For Threatening Family With Scissors: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Mary Baker
Mary Baker Photo Credit: East Cocalico Township police

A central Pennsylvania woman has been charged after she threatened a family with a pair of scissors, according to a release by the police.

Mary Baker, 42, of Denver, Pennsylvania, was charged with one count of Simple Assault, one count of Criminal Trespass,and one count of Terroristic Threats following the incident, according to police and court records.

The scissors incident occurred in the 400 block of Walnut Street around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 7, as show in the police release.

Baker went to a home along the street and "engaged in a verbal argument with the adult victim when she pulled out a pair of scissors, in a threatening manner, as if she wanted to stab the victim," as written in the release.

The victim knocked the scissors from Baker's hand and held onto her as she was making threats to harm the victim and his family, police say.

She had previously been told by police to stay away from the victim and his residence, according to the release.

She was held in the Lancaster County prison but was released on $2,500 bail on Feb. 15, according to court documents.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Clark Bearinger on Feb. 18 at 1:30 p.m., according to her court docket.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.