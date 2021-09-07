Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Breaking News: Shots Fired At High School In Harrisburg
Police & Fire

PA Parents Charged With Murder In 4-Month-Old Baby's Drowning

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
David Meadows and Amy Manning.
David Meadows and Amy Manning. Photo Credit: Lancaster County DA

Two parents from Lancaster County were charged with murder after their 4-month-old baby drowned in a bathtub last May, authorities announced.

David Lamar Meadows, 27, of Ronks, was arrested Friday morning in West Earl Township by Pennsylvania State Police while Amy Elizabeth Manning, 29, of Ronks was apprehended in Nashville, Tennessee by Nashville Metro Police Department on Saturday. 

Pennsylvania State Police were called to the Roadway Inn on Lincoln Highway in East Paradise on reports of a baby that drowned in a bathtub on May 20, and met with the child's parents in the parking lot, the DA's office said Sept. 7.

Manning, Meadows, the victim and two other children, ages six and four from Manning’s past relationship, lived together in the hotel room at the time of the incident, police said.

While Manning got the other children ready for school, the victim was placed unattended into the bathtub with the water running, the DA's office said. 

An investigation found the baby was left unattended in the tub for 20 minutes.

The baby was transported to Lancaster General Hospital and then Hershey Medical Center via helicopter for attempted lifesaving measures before being pronounced dead.

An autopsy performed by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death to be freshwater drowning.

Meadows has been charged with the following:

  • F1 Criminal Homicide
  • F1 Endangering Welfare of Children -Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense

He has been held in the Lancaster County Prison without bail per state law on homicide charges.

Meadows preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 14 at 1:30 p.m.

Manning's charges are pending her extradition to Lancaster County.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.