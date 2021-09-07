PA Parents Charged With Murder In 4-Month-Old Baby's Drowning

Two parents from Lancaster County were charged with murder after their 4-month-old baby drowned in a bathtub last May, authorities announced.

David Lamar Meadows, 27, of Ronks, was arrested Friday morning in West Earl Township by Pennsylvania State Police while Amy Elizabeth Manning, 29, of Ronks was apprehended in Nashville, Tennessee by Nashville Metro Police Department on Saturday.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to the Roadway Inn on Lincoln Highway in East Paradise on reports of a baby that drowned in a bathtub on May 20, and met with the child's parents in the parking lot, the DA's office said Sept. 7.

Manning, Meadows, the victim and two other children, ages six and four from Manning’s past relationship, lived together in the hotel room at the time of the incident, police said.

While Manning got the other children ready for school, the victim was placed unattended into the bathtub with the water running, the DA's office said.

An investigation found the baby was left unattended in the tub for 20 minutes.

The baby was transported to Lancaster General Hospital and then Hershey Medical Center via helicopter for attempted lifesaving measures before being pronounced dead.

An autopsy performed by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death to be freshwater drowning.

Meadows has been charged with the following:

F1 Criminal Homicide

F1 Endangering Welfare of Children -Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense

He has been held in the Lancaster County Prison without bail per state law on homicide charges.

Meadows preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 14 at 1:30 p.m.

Manning's charges are pending her extradition to Lancaster County.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.