PA Mom Tried Covering For Daughter Who Led Police Pursuit, Authorities Say

Cecilia Levine
Tammy Jones
Tammy Jones Photo Credit: Susquehanna Township police

A Pennsylvania mom took the blame for her daughter who led a brief police pursuit to avoid having her arrested, authorities said.

A Susquehanna police officer tried stopping a vehicle when the driver lost control of the vehicle while fleeing, and then took off running on foot around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 25, local authorities said.

The driver was not immediately located, but her mom was identified as Tammy Jones and claimed to have been driving the vehicle "to avoid having her daughter arrested," police said. 

Jones was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension, authorities said.

