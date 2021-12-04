PA Middle School Student Charged For Making School Shooting Threats, Police Say

A middle school student in central Pennsylvania has been charged after allegedly threatening a school shooting, authorities said.

East Hempfield police were notified of a threat complaint on Friday involving a student at Centerville Middle School on Centerville Road in Lancaster, local police said.

A 12-year-old male student had apparently told other students on Thursday that he planned to commit a shooting on Monday, Dec. 6, according to investigators.

Officers were able to identify the student who made the threat, remove him from the school, and interview him in presence of a guardian on Friday, they said. Multiple students at the school were also interviewed.

The boy has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats.

The juvenile student will not be in school on Monday, Dec. 6 and there is no further threat, police said.

