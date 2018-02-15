Contact Us
Police & Fire

PA Man With BAC More Than 3X Legal Limit Charged In Head-On Crash: Police

Jillian Pikora
Gary D. Hoffman
Gary D. Hoffman Photo Credit: Ephrata police

A central Pennsylvania man has been charged in connection with a head-on crash with an extremely high blood alcohol level, according to a release by police.

Gary D. Hoffman, 60, of Ephrata, was charged for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol with a BAC of .277%— the state limit is .08%, according to the police.

Ephrata police were called to investigate the accident at the intersection of Parkview Heights and Steinmetz roads in Ephrata Borough on Jan. 5,  at 6:36 p.m., the release shows.

A vehicle that was driven by Hoffman had traveled into the opposing lane and struck another vehicle head-on, according to the police.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Lancaster General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Hoffman has been charged with the following, according to his court docket:

  •  M DUI: Gen Imp/Inc of Driving Safely - 1st Offense
  • M2 DUI: Highest Rte of Alc (BAC .16+) 1st Offense
  • S  Disregard Traffic Lane (Single)

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge David L. Ashworth on the. 22 at 10:15 a.m., according to his court docket.

