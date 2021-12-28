Contact Us
PA Man Stabs Victim With Pairing Knife In Christmas Family Dispute: Police

Nicole Acosta
Read More Stories
Rayvon Xavier Thomas
Rayvon Xavier Thomas Photo Credit: Manheim PD

A 21-year-old central Pennsylvania man was arrested on Christmas Day after stabbing someone in his Lancaster home, authorities said.

Officers were called around 11:50 a.m. to a home on the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike on a report of a domestic dispute, Manheim Township police said.

Rayvon Thomas allegedly stabbed another person in the chest with a pairing knife during a fight, according to investigators.

It is not clear what sparked the argument.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Thomas was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

He was remanded to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail, according to public court records.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18, records show.

