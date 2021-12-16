Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

PA Funeral Director Who Abused Corpses Charged For Abusing Animals: DA

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Andrew Scheid.
Andrew Scheid. Photo Credit: Lancaster County district attorney's office

A former funeral director, who pleaded guilty to abusing corpses and tampering with public documents, is facing new charges for animal abuse, according to a release by the Lancaster County district attorney's office.

Andrew T. Scheid, 50, of Millersville, is accused of intentionally and knowingly causing the death of a bovine calf by starvation and dehydration at his residence in the 300 block of Old Blue Rock Road sometime between Nov. 1 and 4,. according to the release. 

Scheid was charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals and three counts of neglect of animals on Wednesday, according to the DA.

Two additional bovines were each found to be approximately 100 pounds underweight, and a cat was found in a cage without sustenance or water at his residence on Nov. 4, according to the release.

Cassandra Byers, Scheid’s girlfriend, has also been charged, receiving a summary citation for her alleged role in the crimes as she shared responsibility in caring for the animals, the release states.

Scheid is serving out his sentence for abusing dead bodies by serving three to 12 months in the Lancaster County prison with nine months house arrest and five months of probation to follow, according to the release.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.