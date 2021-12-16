PA Funeral Director Who Abused Corpses Charged For Abusing Animals: DA

A former funeral director, who pleaded guilty to abusing corpses and tampering with public documents, is facing new charges for animal abuse, according to a release by the Lancaster County district attorney's office.

Andrew T. Scheid, 50, of Millersville, is accused of intentionally and knowingly causing the death of a bovine calf by starvation and dehydration at his residence in the 300 block of Old Blue Rock Road sometime between Nov. 1 and 4,. according to the release.

Scheid was charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals and three counts of neglect of animals on Wednesday, according to the DA.

Two additional bovines were each found to be approximately 100 pounds underweight, and a cat was found in a cage without sustenance or water at his residence on Nov. 4, according to the release.

Cassandra Byers, Scheid’s girlfriend, has also been charged, receiving a summary citation for her alleged role in the crimes as she shared responsibility in caring for the animals, the release states.

Scheid is serving out his sentence for abusing dead bodies by serving three to 12 months in the Lancaster County prison with nine months house arrest and five months of probation to follow, according to the release.

